1 hour ago

Ashanti Gold SC Medical Chief, Dr. George Chofu has rubbished media speculations that four players of the club have tested positive for covid-19.

According to the experienced sports paramedic, the club is yet to undertake a COVID-19 test and hence any claims of positive test is untrue.

Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa FM, Dr. Chidi disclosed that AshGold will begin testing their players this Saturday.

"That's not true, because we have not started testing them of Covid-19, we are yet to start the covid test, all things being equal on Saturday we should start," he said.

"It's no big deal anyone testing positive but we are yet to do the Covid-19 test. KCCR is ready to come pick the samples but we are trying to put our logistics together. We need to put in place the protocols."he added.

Ashgold will become the second club in the Ghanaian top flight to test their players after Legon Cities.

The miners will be one of two clubs to represent Ghana in the 2020-21 CAF inter club competitions.