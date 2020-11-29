4 hours ago

Ashantigold have named a strong starting line up to take on Burkina Faso side Salitas FC this afternoon at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations Cup game.

Goalkeeper Robert Dabuo who made a return to the team for the first time in the 2-2 draw against Hearts retains his place ahead of Burkinabe Mohamed Bailou.

Empem Dacosta pairs up with Richard Osei Agyemang in central defence while Kwadwo Amoako and Roland Amouzou man the flanks.

In midfield Appiah MacCarthy and David Abagna will play as a double pivot in what is likely to be a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Eric Esso,Amos Addai and Yaw Anorl will play as the three behind the main man Hans Coffie.

Check the squad below

