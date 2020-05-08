3 hours ago

Ashanti Gold SC defender, Richard Osei Agyemang has confirmed reports of a 20% pay cut accepted by players and technical team of the club.

The former Kotoko defender revealed that the decision was borne out of a consensus between the playing body, technical team and management of the club.

The decision to accept the pay cut is to help the club financially amid the outbreak of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

“We met as a team and had discussions on the issue after it was suggested to us through our leaders. We had to agree because we’re not in normal times and things are difficult for club owners because there’s no football going on," Osei Agyemang told Otec FM.

"Agreeing to the proposal was a way of offering our help to take off some of the financial burden on the club’s chairman," added the defender.

“Some players needed further explanations on the pay cut, which our management did as they requested.

‘‘As a team, every individual has their own money they pocket every month so making them understand the situation and the need to take the pay cut was done successfully by the management’’, he added.

The Ghana Premier League is currently on suspension with it's return date uncertain, but Ashantigold ended the first round in fifth place.