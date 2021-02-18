47 minutes ago

Troubled Ghana Premier League side Obuasi Ashantigold are on the hunt for a new coach after deciding to sever ties with ailing head coach Milovan Cirkovic.

The Serbian trainer is on a sick leave and as such assistant coach Thomas Duah has been taking charge of the team in the recent games but the club is understood to be ready and willing to part company with their coach.

During the last two weeks the Serbian trainer has been away from the club with Ashgold already searching for replacements.

The miners will be looking to appoint their third coach this season after starting the season with Robert Landi before Milovan Cirkovic was appointed in November 2020 after the departure of the later.

Cirkovic, 57 signed a two year deal with the miners but may be on his way out just after three months due to ill health.

Ashgold are currently 10th on the Ghana Premier League log after 14 games and will host in the league this weekend in Obuasi.