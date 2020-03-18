2 hours ago

Returnee Ashantigold striker Shafiu Mumuni says that he will gleefully sign for the porcupine warriors should they come calling.

Shafiu Mumuni was in Europe seeking greener pastures and was linked with a winter transfer to Romanian giants CFR Cluj.

The outcome of his trials with Cluj still remains unclear but reports in the local media have linked Asante Kotoko with a potential swoop for the Ashgold marksman.

According to the player, he has heard rumours linking him with moves to Asante Kotoko but no official approach has been made yet but admits he is ready to commit to Kotoko should they make an approach.

“I have heard the rumour in the media linking me to Asante Kotoko but they haven’t been any official approach but I’m ever ready to play for them, it’s a matter of negotiation and whether I will be content with the amount they will offer,” he told Kumasi FM.

The league is currently suspended temporarily due to government's ban on all public gatherings due to the coronavirus scare.