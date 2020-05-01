2 hours ago

A section of Obuasi Ashantigold fans have raised red-flags about the age and experience level of the newly appointed CEO, Emmanuel Frimpong.

The miners on Thursday announced sweeping changes in the management of the club with the resignation of the club's CEO last month.

But the supporters have questioned his competence and experience in football management.

Frederick Acheampong who was the club's CEO left the club unceremoniously in March after been in charge the last two months.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi based Akoma Fm, Awudu 2000, a member of Ashgold's supporters group Shaft raised doubts about his relative lack of experience and tender age.

"How can this young boy run a big club like Ashantigold or is it because he is the son of Champion" he queried.

"A big club like Ashantigold needs a big personality to run the club and not a small boy like that"

"He has no experience and the Ashantigold job is no child's play to be used for experiment" he added.

The club announced a new look management team on Thursday headed by the young Emmanuel Frimpong who is also the son of the club President.

Other members include former CEO of B.A United, Roy Arthur who will now act as the club's sporting director.

Seth Boakye Agyemang is the new Administrative manager while Gibrine Musah will now occupy the Operations Manager role.

Daniel Bioh was not part of the cull as he retained his post as the club's media officer.