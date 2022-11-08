30 minutes ago

Obuasi Ashanti Gold has withdrawn their appeal for an injunction on the Betpawa Premier League after failing to move their motion for the Court of Appeal to hear their legal arguments.

A cost of GHS 5,000 has been assessed against the miners as their fight ends in vain.

Even before moving their motion, their lawyer, Sam Crabbe, was raising arguments with the affidavit filed by the defendant (GFA).

The Appeals Court insisted that since they are the ones who have come to court for an injunction on the league, they move their motion for their substantive appeal to be heard before they raise arguments.

But the relegated miners were unable to move themselves.

As a result of their inability to move and defend their motion at the Appeals Court, they eventually withdrew their appeal.

A cost of GHS 5000 was awarded against AshGold.

This means that AshGold had no grounds for appeal but wanted to frustrate the free flow of the BetPawa Premier League.