1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side, Ashantigold have been dealt a huge blow as their star midfielder Appiah MacCarthy has been ruled out for long spells on the sidelines.

The central midfielder reportedly suffered a ligament injury during his side's 5-2 thrashing against Legon Cities in Accra on Friday.

Appiah MacCarthy could not complete the game as he has to be stretched off mid way through the game.

This has been confirmed by the team doctor for the club Dr. George Chidi in an interview with Oyerepa FM on Monday.

''He can't play next match,'' AshGold's team doctor George Chidi told Oyerepa FM.

''After the examination it's most likely he sustained lateral collateral ligament injury.

''I am expecting to receive the MRI result by today but he could be out for 6 to 8 weeks.''

The former Asokwa Deportivo player has been integral in the miner's good form this season in the Ghana Premier League scoring three goals all through free kicks in ten games.