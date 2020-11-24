3 hours ago

Ashantigold left it very late before snatching a draw their performance deserved on Tuesday night in a 2-2 drawn game with Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was the first game for the phobians this season as their opener against Aduana Stars has been rescheduled due to the team's then coronavirus concerns.

The miners had to dig very deep coming from behind twice to clinch a share of the spoils as two players each underlined their importance to the their teams.

Kojo Obeng Junior scored twice for Hearts of Oak while Hans Coffie also grabbed a brace for the miners with Coffie having scored three of Ashgold's four goals this season in the Ghana Premier League.

But for a save from Ashgold's Burkinabe goalie Daniel Afriyie would have opened the scores before finally Kojo Obeng Junior opened the scores in the 32nd minute with an assist from Patrick Razak.

The phobians went into the halftime break with a slender lead but that did change as Ashgold mounted a fierce comeback with Hans Coffie pulling parity for the miners in the 56th minute.

Kojo Obeng Junior scored his second goal in the 80th minute to restore Hearts of Oak's lead after a nice assist from returnee Patricl Razak to make it 2-1.

But the miners had other ideas as late into the game Hans Coffie equalizer with a brilliant cross from full back Roland Amouzou to make it 2-2.

Ashantigold have now drawn their first two games by 2-2 scorelines with the first match against Karela at Obuasi ending with a similar outcome.

They will now turn their attention to the CAF Confederation Cup where they will take on Burkinabe side FC Salitas in the preliminary round on Sunday.

Hearts will continue in the Ghana Premier League with a game against Inter Allies.