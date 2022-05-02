2 hours ago

There is much talk of Asante Kotoko's Frank Mbella breaking the nearly 15 year record set by Eric Bekoe but his lead as the leading goal scorer in the Ghana Premier League is under threat.

Ashgold's Yaw Annor is heavily breathing down the neck of Kotoko's Cameroa.onian striker as over the weekend he scored four goals in their 5-1 win over Berekum Chelsea.

On Sunday May 1, 2022, the miners pummeled Berekum Chelsea in their match day 27 clash with the former Bechem United winger scoring four times on the day.

The four goals he scored has now jumped him to 16 goals with just two goals shy of catching Kotoko's Frank Mbella who has 18 goals with seven matches to end the campaign.

Yaw Annor also scored a hattrick earlier in the season when his side defeated WAFA 6-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.