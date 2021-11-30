1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says accusations that the Speaker of Parliament was biased towards the majority during a debate on the 2022 budget is made-up.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia whose presence at the public gallery in the august house triggered the majority walked out noted that proceeding on that day was ‘smooth’.

To him, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin played his role well to supervise proceedings until the majority staged the walkout when he was spotted.

Majority claims

The majority has accused the Speaker of Parliament of his partiality after the rejection of the 2022 budget in parliament.

The majority leader is confused

Discussing the issue on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, Johnson Asiedu Nketia sought to ask what Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu want after he had earlier questioned the authority of the speaker of parliament.

“He has already said the speaker is not a member of parliament so has no authority. Why then call on him to make a decision to favour them [NPP]”? he questioned