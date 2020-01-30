3 hours ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has launched a blistering verbal attack against President Akufo-Addo, scoffing at the latter's much-acclaimed champion of human-rights track record in the process.

A visibly riled Asiedu Nketia indicted the current administration for the repeated acts of violence, intimidation and harassment against journalists, perceived political opponents and members of the public by NPP activists.

In what can best pass for an imprecation, the NDC guru stated; “after his tenure, his party will suffer and his family too will suffer as well because no-one will speak good about his leadership style . . ."

“What bothers me is that the track record which he thinks he holds as a human rights advocate has become a hoax, because today he is turning out to be the worse human rights activist under the 4th Republic . . . if you speak against him, he will call for your arrest immediately," he denounced.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, General Mosquito, as the NDC Chief Scribe is affectionately called, decried the rambo-style closure of some media entities over their operating license, adding this, and several other undemocratic actions by the Akufo Addo-led NPP government, has eroded all his political goodwill.

“ . . today you have had the chance to become President and in just one day, the numerous radio stations that were in operation before you assumed power, you have directed that they should be closed down. You decided to close down more than 100 radio stations and you call yourself a democratic leader?….

“ . . even today, journalists are scared to death because instead of becoming the mouthpiece of the voiceless and the 4th Estate of the Realm, they have been forced to tow government's line.

" . . Akufo-Addo has shown that he has been issuing orders for the arrests and harassment of Ghanaians who go on demonstrations. When the NDC went on a recent demonstration in Tamale, President Akufo-Addo patted himself on the back, saying during his tenure members of the opposition have gone on a protest march and it has turned to be a peaceful procession with no arrest from the police. What does it mean? It means that it is the government that orders the arrest of people during demonstrations," he fumed.

Peacefmonline