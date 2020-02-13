2 hours ago

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied reports that the Catholic Bishops Conference will campaign against his party in the upcoming elections should they refuse to sign the document to disband vigilantism.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia interacting with the media on Thursday said it would be contradictory if the Conference should turn against them since they have both been condemning the act of vigilantism.

“They haven’t said anything like that. In fact, the Catholic Bishops were fighting side-by-side with those of us who were condemning the act at Ayawaso West Wagon. So it cannot be true that they would turn round [against us].

“We believe that the Bishops have been very principled in their condemnation of violence at Ayawaso and elsewhere and are strongly fighting side by side with everybody who will make sure that this country is freed of violence,” he noted.

A week ago, the opposition NDC refused to sign the final roadmap and code of conduct document on the disbandment of political vigilantism presented by the National Peace Council.

Defending their decision, a lead member of the party, Alex Segbefia said the ceremony to sign the document was premature and other stakeholders to append their signatures to the document were absent.

This, the General Secretary stated that whole brouhaha was orchestrated to present the NDC party in the bad light.

“In fact, that statement was created following the first misquotation [by some media] that NDC has refused to sign and they further misquoted the Catholic Bishops by saying that whoever refuses to sign [the document] would be campaigned against by the bishops,” he said.

He added: “That hypocrisy has been detected.”

Source: myjoyonline.com