1 hour ago

STC Chief Executive Officer, Nana Akomea has endorsed the appointment of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, as a member of Parliament’s Service Board.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia was appointed by Speaker Alban Babgin.

The MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu, former Majority leader Abraham Osei Adu, former MP for Wenchi West, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Clerk to Parliament and the Speaker who doubles as Chairman constitute the six-member Service Board.

Mr Alban Bagbin on Monday, March 29, informed the House of his decision but some members of the Advisory Committee opposed the membership of the NDC General Secretary.

They stated that Mr. Asiedu Nketia's appointment "may amount to an undesired intrusion into the governance of Parliament by a political party and may not in the circumstances bode well for the independence of parliament since he [Asiedu Nketa] is the General Secretary of a major political party".

The Speaker mounted up a defence for the NDC Chief Scribe saying ''I want to note that the former Parliamentary Service Board had Honorable Hackman Owusu Agyeman as a member of the board and Hackman Owusu Agyeman later became the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party''.

''That one was no intrusion into the governance of Parliament by a member of a political party?'' he quizzed, adding that ''what is good for the gander is also good for the goose''.

Discussing the issue on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Akomea stressed Mr. Asiedu Nketia qualifies to be a member of the Board.

He backed the Speaker stating emphatically ''the Speaker can appoint somebody. The person should be an ex-member of Parliament. Asiedu Nketia qualifies. He is an ex-member of Parliament; he was in Parliament for at least two terms. I'm particularly happy''.