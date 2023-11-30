3 hours ago

The chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, was spotted at the KAVOD gospel concert organized by Ghanaian singer, Nana Osei popularly known as Nacee.

Asiedu Nketiah who is rarely found on such occasions did not sit aloof as the event unfolded, he took the opportunity to display his dancing skills the moment Nacee began to perform on stage.

It was not only Asiedu Nketiah who was sighted but also former deputy general secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor also expressed his gratitude to God by singing along and dancing when Nacee was performing.

Asiedu Nketiah was clad in his blue kaftan outfit with Peter Otokunor wearing his shirt with a trouser.

It is worth commending the prominent politicians who joined the masses to attend Necee's KOVAD concert to thank the lord and worship him for his impact on their lives.

Nacee’s concert dubbed “KAVOD” took place at the National Theatre on Sunday, November 26, 2023, where the gospel singer sang his songs to thrill the attendees and make the presence of God felt in their lives.

The event came to a successful end after lots of people joined him to worship and express their gratitude to God. Prior to his performance, a play about his life was staged. The play featured Clemento Suarez, Foster Romanus, Delong, among others.

