38 minutes ago

Suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has alleged that his party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin are on a mission to destroy the ‘Umbrella’ party.

He said the duo “are doing business in parliament” for their own interest and not the party.

"From my checks, Bagbin has appointed Asiedu Nketiah as the Chairman of the Procurement Board in parliament. What is he doing there? I am ashamed,” Mr Anyidoho claimed on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Listen to the full interview…