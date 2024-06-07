8 minutes ago

The president of the Ministers’ Wives Association, Mrs Monica Wengam, commended Mrs Mahama for her achievements, philanthropy across the country, concern for the vulnerable in society, and efforts to elevate the status of women and children.

The association also noted that Mrs Mahama is the first Assemblies of God Church member to become the wife of a vice president and First Lady of a country. She was also praised for getting her husband, former president John Mahama, to join the church, making him the first-ever Assemblies of God Church member to become president.

Mrs Mahama thanked the Association for the honour. Addressing the gathering, the former first lady highlighted the importance of women in winning souls for God’s ministry. She used the example of the Samaritan woman to explain how women can quickly spread the gospel and win lost souls for the Kingdom of God.

She encouraged the women to pray for peaceful elections in December, emphasising the power of prayer in shaping a nation’s future.