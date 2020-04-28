1 hour ago

Madam Celina Avevor, the Assembly Member for Kutunse Electoral Area in the Ga West Municipality has called on parents to ensure that their adolescent children abide by the COVID-19 protocols to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

She said parents should insist that their children wash their hands regularly with soap under running water, wear the nose and mouth mask, and to use the sanitizer to rub their hands while staying at home to revise their school lessons.

She said this would be the surest way of protecting themselves from the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Madam Avevor made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after she had toured the 13 communities under her jurisdiction to sensitise the people on the coronavirus and to ensure that they adhere to the protocol by the Government on the disease.

She presented veronica buckets, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, mouth, and nose marks to the communities to enhance the prevention of the COVID-19.

The Assembly Member expressed gratitude to the Jerico International Church of Accra for donating 10 bags of rice and boxes of cooking oil to be shared among the people in the area and also thanked the Ga West Municipal Assembly for supporting Muslims in Kutunse and Pobiman with bread and eggs towards their Ramadan.

Alhaji Salifu Suley of Pobiman thanked the Assembly for the gesture.