Former President John Dramani Mahama has told the Electoral Commission (EC) to organize itself well to avoid the technical challenges witnessed in some electoral areas in the ongoing district-level elections from happening in the 2024 general elections.

He says the national elections, the presidential and parliamentary polls, are more emotive hence the commission must do well to prevent the technical hitches from happening.

Speaking to journalists after casting his ballot in the ongoing district-level elections in Bole on Tuesday, December 19, he flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said “Unfortunately I hear there are glitches in many places. It is my hope that the EC will get its acts together because we know that national, presidential, and parliamentary s are more emotive, and if people go to the polls on 7th December 2024 and some of these glitches occur it will lead to a lot of chaos and so the EC has to get its acts together.”

The commission has rescheduled the district-level elections in some Electoral areas in the Eastern Region to Thursday, December 21.

This is due to a number of technical challenges encountered at the start of voting on Tuesday, December 19.

The commission assured votes in the affected areas that they will cast their ballots on the new date.

The commission urged all Ghanaians to fully participate in the exercise.

Addressing the press in Accra on Monday, December 18, the Chair of the Commission Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa said “Experience over the years shows that this election is not highly participated in. Let us make this election meaningful.

“We are all aware that developments start at the district level and therefore it is important that as citizens, we have a say and a stake in who brings development to our various districts.”

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, also made a similar appeal to Ghanaians.

“We know the turnout for district-level elections in the country in previous years has been extremely low, but we are targeting at least 50 percent turnout this time around and we want all, irrespective of party affiliation, to go to the polls in their numbers on the day to cast their ballot,” he told TV3.