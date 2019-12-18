3 hours ago

Popular assemblyman-aspirant Nana Adabor Ibrahim Issah Ampim, also known as Honorable Aponkye has lost the local government election.

Unconfirmed results indicate that Honorable Apokye lost to Abdul Rashid Musah for the Adukrom Nima Electoral Area at Asawase in the Ashanti Region.

Rashid garnered 1030 in a landslide victory whiles Honorable Aponkye managed a paltry 247 after counting of results from 17 polling stations. Other constants, Maxwell, recorded 789 while Iddrisu Mohammed had 513.

A total of 2, 608 electorates were expected to cast their vote in an election dressed in apathy suit.

Honorable Aponkye, who said his team had collated all the results earlier threatened to sue the EC if the election management body declares the final results in favour of his any of his opponents.

Hon. Aponkye campaigned on the promise of providing breakfast if he wins the polls as the Assemblyman for the area.

He also pledged to provide every household under his jurisdiction with a biogas toilet facility. In addition, he said he will gift tricycles to the electoral area to improve sanitation as well as job opportunities that will pay GHC20 daily to unemployment youth in the locality.

Highlighting on the importance of education, he said Muslim children will gain free pre-school education if he emerged victorious.

But it was not to be. As the results trickled in, social media buzzed over the possibility of him winning the election. Social media comedians found their voice when all pointed to the fact that Aponkye’s ambition has bitten the dust.