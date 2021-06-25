3 hours ago

The Assemblyman for Asawinso ‘A’ electoral area in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality has allegedly been stripped naked and robbed at gunpoint.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at Atakurom Ohiamp3anika, a suburb of Bibiani in the Western North Region.

The victim, Francis Ackah, narrated this was at about 9:30pm on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Mr Ackah explained he had stepped out of his car to locate a clear path as he was driving in a waterlogged area.

However, six armed men from nowhere attacked, demanding he hands over all valuables on him. The victim, Frank Nelson Ackah

“They told me to hand over my phones and money to them or they will kill me. So they took away everything including the jeans trouser I was wearing, leaving only my boxer shorts,” he narrated on Takoradi-based Sky Power FM.

He added: “It was a very pathetic scene, I was stripped naked by these armed robbers, numbering about six, they took away my phones, an amount GHS 6,000 and my shoes.”

Mr Ackah, appealing to the police to expedite their investigations to bring the perpetrators to book, noted several cases of robbery have been reported in recent times.