11 hours ago

KEDA Ghana Ceramics Company, a subsidiary of Twyford International, stands as a leading manufacturer of building tiles, PWCs, and sanitary ware.

The company's products are not only distributed across West Africa

but also reach markets in the USA and other parts of Europe and South

America.

Despite its expanding success, a recent Cconstruction Bbuilding and

Manufacturing Workers Uunion (CBMWU) of the TUC's attempt to initiate

unionization activities among the workers of the company has met tough

resistance from both workers and management and created unease on the

company's premises. A majority of the employees have strongly kicked

against unionisation.

Meanwhile, management has accused the union of using illegal methods to

obtain the personal information of its workers -- information which the

union is now using to contact and communicate with the staff - and

insists that until the source of the illegal personal information of its

workers in breach of the Data Protection Act is disclosed and all such

information removed from the custody of the CBMWU, verified and

confirmed by experts, KEDA can not engage in any official dealings with

the Union.

In January 2025, a series of interviews conducted with employees shed

light on their thoughts about the working environment, the company's

efforts in meeting their needs,

and whether the establishment of a labour union is necessary to address

occupational challenges.

Management's perspective: Contentment with current conditions

The Senior Commercial Manager, who has been with the company since 2016,

spoke positively about the company's efforts in improving the welfare of

its employees. According to him, the Human Resource (HR) Department, in

collaboration with management, regularly ensures that workers'

conditions align with the country\'s labour laws. "Upward salary

adjustments are done twice a year, and we have provisions in place to

deal with issues related to safety, security, and maternity leave," he

shared.

Despite the lack of a formal labour union, he emphasized that the

company's efforts have resulted in a harmonious working environment,

which has reduced the perceived need for such an institution.

Similarly, other managers and staff shared their satisfaction with the

company's approach. Judith Aggrey, the Tax Management Specialist,

pointed out several benefits, including free accommodation, the

provision of lunch, and the payment of utility bills. She expressed

satisfaction with her salary increments, which occur biannually, and

believes a labour union is unnecessary, citing that grievances are

addressed promptly by management.

The Export Supervisor, Osei Lovelace Adom, who has been with the company

for four years, also highlighted the company's commitment to resolving

grievances. "We have never had issues that have led to significant

unrest. We follow up on grievances, and there has never been a need for

a labour union," he said.

His satisfaction with the company is further reflected in his personal

growth within the company, noting how he has transitioned from having a

marketing background to becoming an export specialist with extensive

training provided by Twyford International.

Worker satisfaction and grievance resolution mechanisms

One of the standout themes from the interviews was the satisfaction

expressed by many workers regarding the company's commitment to their

welfare. The Talents and Training Management Supervisor, Kismeth Baffour

Amissah, shared that employees are provided with numerous resources,

such as accommodations and meals, which contribute to their comfort. The

company also implements robust grievance mechanisms, ensuring that

issues are resolved swiftly. According to Amissah, no employee has been

prevented from forming a union if they so wish, but there appears to be

a general satisfaction with the current resolution channels in place.

Among the workers, there were consistent reports of fair treatment, with

a focus on safety and health. Workers are provided with personal

protective equipment (PPE) and undergo regular safety training, ensuring

their protection in a factory setting.

For example, Assistant Manager at the Kiln Department, Ernest Nyame and

Enoch Kwofie, emphasized the importance of safety measures such as

earplugs and gloves, while the company also provides regular training on

workplace hazards.

Further discussions revealed that, despite the company's efforts, some

employees still feel the need for an additional platforms to raise their

grievances.

The Warehouse Supervisor, Harris E. Musah, mentioned that the company is

working on setting up a local communication team to better address

workers\' concerns, signaling an ongoing effort to improve internal

communication.

The role of security and external relations

Security within the company is also a major concern, particularly in

ensuring a safe working environment. John Adobaw, the Senior Security

Officer, explained that the company collaborates with local law

enforcement agencies to handle security issues. While there have been

instances of theft, they are dealt with through proper channels, and

employees who violate company policies face appropriate disciplinary

actions.

Additionally, the company's relationship with foreign workers,

particularly Chinese expatriates, has been praised for its inclusivity.

Several workers, including Polish Supervisor Joshua Payin, noted that

the ability to communicate in Chinese, especially in technical areas,

has enhanced their professional development, highlighting the company's

diverse and collaborative work culture.

Recreational facilities and benefits

Another notable aspect of the workers\' satisfaction is the recreational

facilities provided. Edna Ansah, a Purchasing Officer, mentioned the

availability of a basketball court and other entertainment areas, which

help improve morale and foster a sense of community among employees.

Moreover, the company's accommodation facilities are highly regarded,

with some workers like Prince Amoah, the Forklift Team Leader, praising

the air-conditioned dormitories and the overall comfort provided.

A company striving for balance

As KEDA Ghana Ceramics Company continues to grow, it remains clear that

the company has made significant strides in fostering a supportive and

safe work environment. While the majority of employees are content with

the current conditions and do not feel the need for a labour union,

there are still a few voices advocating for a more formalized channel

for grievance resolution. Management's proactive approach to employee

welfare, including salary adjustments, security, and recreational

facilities, reflects their commitment to creating a positive working

environment.

Nevertheless, the conversation around unionization remains ongoing, as

KEDA says that it is not against unionization in principle but the

illegal methods being employed by the unionists to poison its healthy

working environment. Ultimately, the company's willingness to listen to

its employees, continue improving their conditions, and adapt to their

needs may determine whether the establishment of a labour union becomes

a necessity in the future.