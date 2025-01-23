KEDA Ghana Ceramics Company, a subsidiary of Twyford International, stands as a leading manufacturer of building tiles, PWCs, and sanitary ware.
The company's products are not only distributed across West Africa
but also reach markets in the USA and other parts of Europe and South
America.
Despite its expanding success, a recent Cconstruction Bbuilding and
Manufacturing Workers Uunion (CBMWU) of the TUC's attempt to initiate
unionization activities among the workers of the company has met tough
resistance from both workers and management and created unease on the
company's premises. A majority of the employees have strongly kicked
against unionisation.
Meanwhile, management has accused the union of using illegal methods to
obtain the personal information of its workers -- information which the
union is now using to contact and communicate with the staff - and
insists that until the source of the illegal personal information of its
workers in breach of the Data Protection Act is disclosed and all such
information removed from the custody of the CBMWU, verified and
confirmed by experts, KEDA can not engage in any official dealings with
the Union.
In January 2025, a series of interviews conducted with employees shed
light on their thoughts about the working environment, the company's
efforts in meeting their needs,
and whether the establishment of a labour union is necessary to address
occupational challenges.
Management's perspective: Contentment with current conditions
The Senior Commercial Manager, who has been with the company since 2016,
spoke positively about the company's efforts in improving the welfare of
its employees. According to him, the Human Resource (HR) Department, in
collaboration with management, regularly ensures that workers'
conditions align with the country\'s labour laws. "Upward salary
adjustments are done twice a year, and we have provisions in place to
deal with issues related to safety, security, and maternity leave," he
shared.
Despite the lack of a formal labour union, he emphasized that the
company's efforts have resulted in a harmonious working environment,
which has reduced the perceived need for such an institution.
Similarly, other managers and staff shared their satisfaction with the
company's approach. Judith Aggrey, the Tax Management Specialist,
pointed out several benefits, including free accommodation, the
provision of lunch, and the payment of utility bills. She expressed
satisfaction with her salary increments, which occur biannually, and
believes a labour union is unnecessary, citing that grievances are
addressed promptly by management.
The Export Supervisor, Osei Lovelace Adom, who has been with the company
for four years, also highlighted the company's commitment to resolving
grievances. "We have never had issues that have led to significant
unrest. We follow up on grievances, and there has never been a need for
a labour union," he said.
His satisfaction with the company is further reflected in his personal
growth within the company, noting how he has transitioned from having a
marketing background to becoming an export specialist with extensive
training provided by Twyford International.
Worker satisfaction and grievance resolution mechanisms
One of the standout themes from the interviews was the satisfaction
expressed by many workers regarding the company's commitment to their
welfare. The Talents and Training Management Supervisor, Kismeth Baffour
Amissah, shared that employees are provided with numerous resources,
such as accommodations and meals, which contribute to their comfort. The
company also implements robust grievance mechanisms, ensuring that
issues are resolved swiftly. According to Amissah, no employee has been
prevented from forming a union if they so wish, but there appears to be
a general satisfaction with the current resolution channels in place.
Among the workers, there were consistent reports of fair treatment, with
a focus on safety and health. Workers are provided with personal
protective equipment (PPE) and undergo regular safety training, ensuring
their protection in a factory setting.
For example, Assistant Manager at the Kiln Department, Ernest Nyame and
Enoch Kwofie, emphasized the importance of safety measures such as
earplugs and gloves, while the company also provides regular training on
workplace hazards.
Further discussions revealed that, despite the company's efforts, some
employees still feel the need for an additional platforms to raise their
grievances.
The Warehouse Supervisor, Harris E. Musah, mentioned that the company is
working on setting up a local communication team to better address
workers\' concerns, signaling an ongoing effort to improve internal
communication.
The role of security and external relations
Security within the company is also a major concern, particularly in
ensuring a safe working environment. John Adobaw, the Senior Security
Officer, explained that the company collaborates with local law
enforcement agencies to handle security issues. While there have been
instances of theft, they are dealt with through proper channels, and
employees who violate company policies face appropriate disciplinary
actions.
Additionally, the company's relationship with foreign workers,
particularly Chinese expatriates, has been praised for its inclusivity.
Several workers, including Polish Supervisor Joshua Payin, noted that
the ability to communicate in Chinese, especially in technical areas,
has enhanced their professional development, highlighting the company's
diverse and collaborative work culture.
Recreational facilities and benefits
Another notable aspect of the workers\' satisfaction is the recreational
facilities provided. Edna Ansah, a Purchasing Officer, mentioned the
availability of a basketball court and other entertainment areas, which
help improve morale and foster a sense of community among employees.
Moreover, the company's accommodation facilities are highly regarded,
with some workers like Prince Amoah, the Forklift Team Leader, praising
the air-conditioned dormitories and the overall comfort provided.
A company striving for balance
As KEDA Ghana Ceramics Company continues to grow, it remains clear that
the company has made significant strides in fostering a supportive and
safe work environment. While the majority of employees are content with
the current conditions and do not feel the need for a labour union,
there are still a few voices advocating for a more formalized channel
for grievance resolution. Management's proactive approach to employee
welfare, including salary adjustments, security, and recreational
facilities, reflects their commitment to creating a positive working
environment.
Nevertheless, the conversation around unionization remains ongoing, as
KEDA says that it is not against unionization in principle but the
illegal methods being employed by the unionists to poison its healthy
working environment. Ultimately, the company's willingness to listen to
its employees, continue improving their conditions, and adapt to their
needs may determine whether the establishment of a labour union becomes
a necessity in the future.
