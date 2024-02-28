Nora Häuptle has made one change to the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's Olympics Games third round 2nd leg qualifier against Zambia.

Gifty Assifuah comes in for Freda Ayisi as Victoria Antwi Adjei keeps her place in post with Portia Boakye and Susan Ama Duah pairing in central defence.

Jennifer Cudjoe and Grace Asantewaa will operate in midfield while, Doris Boaduwaa leads the attack.