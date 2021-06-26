4 hours ago

A team of police detectives from Assin Adadientem and personnel from the Ghana Medical and Dental Council last Wednesday embarked on an operation to arrest an alleged quack doctor in the Assin Adadientem community in the Central Region.

Samuel Odartei, 56 and his daughter, 30-year-old Alberta Lunuekor, who was also found operating as a paramedic at the facility being used as a clinic, were arrested and put in police custody to help with investigations.

The Deputy Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie, confirmed the incident and told the media that on June 23, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., a team from the Complaints and Investigations Unit of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in Accra, with a team of police personnel from the Assin Adadientem Police Command, stormed the residence of Odartei, which doubled as a health centre, at Assin Adadientem.

Years of practice

Odartei has over the years been practising as a medical professional from his residence at Assin Adadientem No. 2.

His patients reportedly come from the Assin Adadientem community and several other surrounding villages.

Sgt Ettie stated that the team chanced on Odartei's daughter, Alberta Lunuekor, in a pair of gloves busily dressing a patient's wound, while other patients waited to be attended to.

He added that the team also took video shots of the operations at the facility.

The team retrieved a variety of medical operating items as well as prescription and over-the-counter medicines.

Later the same day, Sgt Ettie said Odartei reported himself to the Assin Adadientem police and was arrested.