1 hour ago

The Kurohene of Assin Domeabra in the Central Region, Nana Andoh II has passed a vote of no confidence in the incumbent Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, and has called on his people to vote the MP out come December 7 election.

The Chief who openly campaigned and endorsed the Independent Candidate for the Assin South Constituency Hon. Kwesi Damtse during a Community engagement at Assin Domeabra said they have not benefitted from their MP, the reason why he must be kicked out of power.

“I know Mr. Damtse could have done better if he was our Member of Parliament, but since he is not nothing better has come to the Assin South here since we voted for Rev. Ntim Fordjour as our Member of Parliament. It is time Assin South Constituents should re-think and fight for development. We shouldn’t allow politicians to deceive us with their little money to win elections buy rather think of how we get our area developed.

“I am campaigning for the Independent Candidate because I know what he and his team can do for the people of Assin South and the kind of development he can bring on board if voted for.

“I am appealing to everybody in the Assin South Constituency especially people in the Assin Domeabra Community to come out and vote massively for Mr. Damtse on election day, we shouldn’t do a mistake and drive development away from this town because the best man who can bring development to Assin South Constituency is Mr. Damtse, the Independent Candidate”

The Chief also appealed to the Independent Candidate to help with the renovation of their school, construction of their information center, and provision of potable water when he’s voted into power.

Some residents in Assin Nkran told Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, that they’ve regretted voting for Rev. John Ntim Fordjour because he has done nothing in their Community.

“Since we voted for him to become the MP, we haven’t seen him again. But now as we are heading towards election he always drives through our community yet he fails to even stop to greet us so we are going to vote him out.”