1 hour ago

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has said that the Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson must face the law like the former Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande.

This comes after the Supreme Court in a majority 5-2 decision, ruled that Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson can no longer perform Parliamentary duties.

The counsel for the state, Godfred Dame speaking to journalists after the ruling made reference to the case of former Bawku Central MP, Adamu Sakande who was served a jail sentence for forgery among other charges.

“I think that there ought to be even application of the law, there ought to be an equal application of the law, the same fate that befell Adamu Sakande who was not qualified at the time that nominations were opened and we all know what happened to him,” he said.

In July 2021, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande was convicted by an Accra High Court after he was found guilty perjury and forgery. This was after he failed to denounce UK Citizenship before contesting for the Bawku Seat.

Relating it to the case of James Gyakye Quayson, the Attorney General, Godfred Dame said there ought to be even application of the law.

Source: Ghanaweb