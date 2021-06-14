48 minutes ago

Deputy coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Hamza Obeng has been ordered by the Ghana Football Association's Player Status Committee to pay Medeama SC GHC37,500.

This is as a result of the coach's decision to unilaterally terminate his contract with Medeama SC without due course.

The Tarkwa based side were holding out for an astronomical amount of GHC 90,000 for his unilateral termination of his contract.

The Committee rejected Medeama's residual value claim and the need for compensation as their former coach was slapped with GHC37,5000.

Per Medeama's petition they were of the view that Hamza Obeng and his boss Samuel Boadu's contract termination was arbitrary.

Hamza Obeng resigned from his post at Medeama on 16 March and less than a week later had signed for Accra Hearts of Oak.