44 minutes ago

Assistant coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Orlando Wellington will take charge of the club for the next two weeks following the death of the son of head coach Seydou Zerbo.

The head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Seydou Zerbo has been afforded the chance by the club to travel to his native home of Burkina Faso.

This follows the demise of the gaffer's ten-year-old son, Mamadou Faical Zerbo who passed on in Burkina Faso on Tuesday evening

He has been granted a two-week compassionate leave by the club to go and mourn his son.

Mamadou Faical Zerbo, 10, died on Tuesday after suffering from complications from heart surgery he underwent.

Asante Kotoko lost 1-0 to bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the league cum President's Cup match which has seen a section of the fans calling for the head of the Burkinabe gaffer.

In a statement released by the club on Wednesday, it says the coach has traveled to Burkina Faso to mourn and bury his son.

“Asante Kotoko management has granted Coach Seydou Zerbo a two-weeks off-duty after losing his son Zerbo Faical Mamadou on Tuesday evening in Burkina Faso.

“The Head Coach will head to Burkina Faso today from the Kotoka International Airport,” the statement from Asante Kotoko said on Wednesday.

It added, “10-year-old Mamadou lost his life due to complications after a Heart surgery.”

Hearts of Oak for the second consecutive time won the ceremonial trophy which is played to honour the sitting President.

He will miss Kotoko's match day 21 game against Samartex FC with his assistant coach Orlando Wellington set to take charge of the team

Asante Kotoko is fifth on the league table with 31 points after 20 games.