Umar Rabbi will in the interim take charge of Medeama SC as coach until a substantive coach is appointed following the departure of David Duncan.

This role is not new to him as he took charge of the club last season when Ignatius Osei Fosu was sacked after four matches following a run of poor results.

He held forth and did a good job before David Duncan was appointed and he was made an assistant coach.

The mauve and yellows have parted ways with the experienced gaffer after a run of poor results at the club.

David Duncan was in charge of five matches at the club and was unable to inspire confidence in the side as he left the club in the 13th position and blamed the players of the club for the poor results.

Rabi is expected to be in the dugout when they host Accra Lions in the matchday 10 games at the Akoon Park on Sunday, January 1.