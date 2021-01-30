1 hour ago

The Asuansi Technical Institute at Asuansi in the Central Region has called for a girls’ dormitory for the school.

The Principal of the institute, Mr Ishmael Arthur, said the dormitory was even more urgent considering the fact that the nation and schools had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the 349 girls are staying in communities around the campus while some have been accommodated in a bungalow converted into a dormitory.

He was speaking at a ceremony organised to present COVID-19 safety materials to the institute.

The items, including Veronica buckets, tissue papers, sanitisers and gallons of liquid soap, were presented to the institute by Nana Kusi Buadum, the Chief of Abura Forjourkrom in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District in the Central Region.

Limited accommodation

Mr Arthur said it was worrying that the institute, which was 102 years old and was made a mixed institute 40 years ago, still did not have a girls’ dormitory.

He said the critical need to observe the social distancing protocols made it imperative that the students had a spacious dormitory.

"A lot of them are staying in hostels in the town. Because the towns are relatively small communities, decent accommodation is scarce and this is not the best for the girls,” he stated.

He also appealed for the supply of personal protective equipment, saying the ones being used were of the leftover stock from previous school sessions.

Nana Buadum said he was concerned about the well-being of the students and was committed to helping ensure the spread of COVID-19 was controlled in the school.

He also presented similar items to the Asuansi Basic ‘C’ School, his alma mater, and pledged his support for the school.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mr Patrick Evans Acquah, thanked Nana Buadum for the support, which he said was timely.

He appealed for the completion of the school’s ICT laboratory and for learning materials.