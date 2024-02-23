46 minutes ago

A former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, seems worried about how unfairly the party has treated him over the years.

Nana Obiri Boahen, who admitted to working tirelessly for the party and ensuring Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo becomes president, said his neglect from the party frontline is “shocking” and "worrying."

Speaking in an interview with NEAT FM's morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Obiri Boahen vented his frustrations, citing his party's recently elected flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who also overlooked his efforts.

“If he [Dr. Bawumia] wants me on his team, that is okay, but if he doesn't, I will keep doing my best for the party. I have done my best for this party from 2016 till date, but if I am not being recognized, that's okay,” he bitterly said.

Adding that, “from 2017 till date, I have not been appointed by this government on any board. I am human, and this kind of situation can be painful and worrying. At least they should appoint me to clean toilets.”

Listen to full interview below: