37 minutes ago

Black Stars and Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams went into the annals of history when his side faced Real Betis on Thursday in the Spanish La Liga game which ended 0-0.

He became only the third player to have played all matches for his side in the La Liga the past six years.

One of the great protagonists of Thursday's match between the Andalusians and the Basques was Iñaki Williams, who played in the World Cup with the Ghanaian team.

And it is that the Athletic Club de Bilbao striker managed to break a historical record in the League that two former Real Madrid players had.

Iñaki Williams has played all of Athletic's League matches in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. He is the first player to play all of the Primera matchdays for six consecutive years.

Ipiña and Di Stéfano played every game for Madrid in five consecutive years (1955-1960).

One of the most interesting and attractive matches yesterday was against Real Betis-Athletic Club, which ended in a goalless draw .

Both teams played a great game and were very even for much of the match.

Both Manuel Pellegrini's team and Ernesto Valverde's team aspire to play in the Champions League this year , since the team that has occupied fourth place in recent years, Sevilla, is in very low hours.