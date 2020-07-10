57 minutes ago

Thomas Partey has been heavily tipped to leave the Rojiblancos this summer with Arsenal in the haunt for the midfielder.

Athletico Madrid have tried unsuccessfully to renew the contract of the Ghanaian midfielder which expires in 2023 and increase his moderate release clause of 5o million euros.

Diego Simeone and his men have identified Fiorentian midfielder Erick Pulgar as replacement for Partey who is set to leave the Wanda Metropolitano.

Arsenal have been linked with the player all summer and the player is thought to be interested in a move to the English Premier League.

According to fichajes.net, Athletico have already began talks with Pulgar's representatives but they are not the only ones interested in the player as Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan have also shown interest.

A tall list of players have also been touted as possible replacement for the Ghanaian midfielder at Athletico Madrid with Mauro Arambarri of Getafe, Real Mallorca's Baba Iddrisu and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa of Villareal all said to be interesting the rojiblancos.

Thomas Partey has been an ever present in the Athletico Madrid team playing in 40 matches across all competitions.