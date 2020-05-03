1 hour ago

Ghana and Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu is one of the stand out defenders this season in the Spanish La Liga.

His performance has caught the eye of many top teams in the La Liga with Athletico Madrid ready to swoop for the highly rated defender in the next transfer window.

According to ESPN, Atlético Madrid is a very interested party, along with fellow LaLiga side Valencia.

In addition, five Premier League sides are reportedly keen on the Ghanaian, including Manchester United. Three of the five Premier League sides are said to have ‘serious interest’.

Manchester United could receive a boost in their pursuit of Salisu as he is represented by Juan Mata’s father, Juan Mata Sr.

“Salisu has been a sensation in La Liga this year,” Juan Mata Sr. told VIP Deportivo this week.

“Playing as a centre-back at that level isn’t easy. I think this could be his window because there has been interest from many clubs, and he deserves it.”

Despite his performance, the Ghanaian defender has a relatively affordable release clause in this day and age standing at a modest 12 million Euros.

The coronavirus pandemic hitting Atlético Madrid hard could even make it difficult for the side to come up with the full transfer fee without offering academy players in return.

ESPN claim that Atlético would even be willing to allow Salisu to return to Valladolid next season on loan as part of a deal.

Salisu has been monitored by several high profile clubs and there will be a scramble for his signature in the summer with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid all linked in the past.

The Ghanaian youngster has been a revelation in the Spanish La Liga with superlative performances week in week out having made 27 appearances in the league scoring a goal.