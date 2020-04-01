35 minutes ago

Ghana and Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu is one of the stand out defenders this season in the Spanish La Liga.

His performance has caught the eye of many top teams in the La Liga with Athletico Madrid ready to swoop for the highly rated defender in the next transfer window.

Despite his performance, the Ghanaian defender has a relatively affordable release clause in this day and age standing at a modest 12 million Euros.

The Rojiblancos are ready to cut their losses on Serbian defender Stefan Savic in the next transfer window in order to free up funds for Mohammed Salisu.

After his capture, the 20 year old defender will be farmed out on loan to his present club for at least a year.

Salisu has been monitored by several high profile clubs and there will be a scramble for his signature in the summer with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid all linked in the past.

The Ghanaian youngster has been a revelation in the Spanish La Liga with superlative performances week in week out having made 27 appearances in the league scoring a goal.