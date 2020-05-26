1 hour ago

Ghana and Athletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey is a player in demand as clubs in Europe circle over the rojiblancos prized asset.

The midfield maestro has been heavily linked with a lot of clubs with Arsenal said to be leading the chase.

It Appears Diego Simeone has all but lined up a replacement for Thomas Teye Partey should he decide to leave in the summer with Napoli Allan the alternative.

Although Partey has a contract with Athletico Madrid until 2023 with a release clause of 50 million euros, it is increasingly becoming clear that he may leave the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the season.

Partey is reportedly open to a move to Arsenal with the English side doing all they can to meet his release clause.

Manager Diego Simeone has lined up Napoli's Allan as a replacement with Everton said to be keen on the Brazilian as Carlo Ancelloti wants to reunite with his former player.

He starred as the Spanish team defeated Liverpool in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League before the campaign was halted following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, the La Liga is set to return in June and Partey could be playing his last few games for the club before the season end.