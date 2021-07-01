52 minutes ago

Atik Mohammed has taken a swipe at the ''Fix the Country'' campaigners over their claims that an activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, who was murdered at Ejura is a member of their movement.

Ibrahim Mohammed's death was reportedly caused by a mob that assaulted him for his vehement activism on social media.

Before he passed away, Mohammed was said to have received threats from unknown persons warning him to stop his activism.

The ''Fix the Country'' campaigners claim the deceased was one of them and purported his death had something to do with him exposing the poor governance of the President, hence supposedly accusing the government of masterminding the assault.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Atik Mohammed blasted the campagniers for taking advantage of the Ejura situation.

"The things we say here in Accra, how many people have been killed in Accra here?," he questioned the campaigners.

He blamed them for the violence following Ibrahim's death which resulted in the killing of two protesters and four others seriously injured when a joint team of the Military and Police went to Ejura and shot into a crowd of protesters.

"This (Accra) is where the real action takes place. So, people are not killed for expressing their views in Accra, is it in Ejura that the President and his officials will feel so offended by the activities of a party man? . . . and that the President has sleepless nights because of the social advocacy of this man to the extent that he will commission, I mean, sometimes thinking about some of these things is terrible. And it is simply because this group called 'Fix the Country', in fact they started this rumour-mill and it gained currency for us to now reach where we have reached today."

"So, what has been done to those in Accra saying fix the country? Nobody has even laid a finger on you, much less someone residing in Ejura," he further rebuked the campaigners.