3 hours ago

Atik Mohammed has described as ‘weak’ and 'simplistic', assertions by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that funds being invested into the compilation of a new voters’ register by the Electoral Commission, courtesy the government of Ghana, should be used in the country’s readiness in combating a possible coronavirus outbreak.

The opposition party has assign various reasons why the country does not need a new register.

The first being that it is costly. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, their argument is that the money going to be used by the Electoral Commission (EC) should be given to the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to make the country well prepared to combat the virus should it be recorded in Ghana.

However, Atik Mohammed says that argument is neither here nor there.

“This argument that there is coronavirus and so we should divert the money for a new voters register to help in our readiness; let me ask did we finish solving all our problems in 2016 before the elections? We still had the issues of bread and butter….and so this weak and simplistic argument cannot be an excuse why we should not work towards having a credible election,” he indicated while speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Thursday.

Source: Peace News