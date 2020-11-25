2 hours ago

The Akufo-Addo led government has connected some three farming communities in the Atiwa East constituency of the Eastern Region, to the national electricity grid under the Rural Electrification Project.

Being their first time of having access to electricity, residents of Brabe-Bome, Accra Village and Jejeti-Aboye could not hide their joy after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, stormed the area to commission the project.

The project forms part of the government’s initiative to connect electricity to rural communities and was supported by the Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for the Atiwa East, Hon. Abena Osei Asare.

The Finance Minister was on a campaign tour in the region and joined his Deputy to officially commission the project.

Addressing the residents, Mr Ofori-Atta urged them to change their voting pattern on 7th December as according to him, they have never voted for the NPP since the emergence of the Fourth Republic. He said retaining President Akufo Addo and the NPP in this year's elections will open the avenue for infrastructural developments in the area and the country as a whole.

"In 2021, we will see significant investment in infrastructure, especially affordable housing. These interventions will create more jobs and enhance artisanal skills.” He said.

On her part, Mrs Abena Osei Asare emphasized on the need to vote for President Akufo-Addo. She said, a lot has been done in the constituency under the NPP. According to her, the improvement of roads, education, the construction of a 100-bed District Hospital indicates the government has performed creditably well in the area.

She entreated them to vote massively for both the president and the MP in the forthcoming polls so they can continue with the developmental work.

The NPP Eastern Regional Chairman, Kiston Akomeng Kissi, who was present at the commissioning also urged the residents to votes for the NPP just so the remaining deplorable roads in the area could be awarded to contract.