1 hour ago

As part of efforts in fighting coronavirus in the Atiwa West District, the DCE for the area, Isaac Akomeng Asamoah, has donated 20,000 pieces of nose masks and hand sanitizers to the Atiwa branch of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU).

Speaking at the a short presentation ceremony, Mr.Akomeng Asamoah, the products will go a long way to prevent the beneficiaries from contracting the deadly virus.

The DCE thereafter outlined his achievements since his appointment in 2018 to serve in President Akufo-Addo's first term.

Mr. Akomeng Asamoah said he tenure as the DCE raw the construction of six Getfund schools in areas like Kwabeng, Emuoso, Senkroguase, Akwabuoso, and Abomosu.

He said the Assembly through its internally generated fund out up a Junior High Shool (JHS) facility and also rehabilitated a eleven-classroom block at Wapiti.

He said the assembly has been able to reshape roads in the area, improved health facilities and provided quality drinking water to the people.

Touching on health, he disclosed a chunk of CHPS compounds have been constructed in the District. He said the Kwabeng health center is being transformed into a polyclinic status.

Mr. Akomeng added that a total of 29 mechanized boreholes have been constructed in the area, an approach that has ended the water crisis in every community.

According to him, plans are on board to construct toilet facilities for almost all the communities in the District, thus if President Akufo-Addo reappoints in his second term. He added that other schools which are in deplorable states will be rehabilitated.

On agriculture, he said the Assembly also embarked on the Planting For Food And Jobs program as well as Planting For Export And Rural Development. According to him, The Assembly and the communities together planted painters on a total of 30-acre farmland.

The World Bank project, he said, also saw the Assembly planting cocoa on a 10-acres farmland.

He disclosed a 5-kilometer road would be constructed from Akyem Nkurakan to Akyem Mampong in the bid to improve road network in the area.