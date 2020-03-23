42 minutes ago

Atletico Madrid are set to Ghanaian International Thomas Partey a new deal which see the midfielder's release clause.

The new deal would increase the buyout clause of the highly rated midfield anchorman to €100 million amid reported interest from Premier League clubs Manchester United and Arsenal.

The report also states Partey is in line to take home an annual pay packet of around £4.1m, a big increase on his current salary.

The Ghanaian’s current deal runs until 2023 and includes a €45 million buyout clause, but that may not be enough to deter some of Europe’s top clubs.

Partey joined Atletico’s academy back in 2011 and has since then progressed through the ranks until he reached the first team in 2015. His debut for the first team came on 28 November, 2015 against RCD Espanyol.

The 26 year old has made 24 La Liga appearances so far this season.