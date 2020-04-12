43 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey maybe sacrificed by his club Athletico Madrid as they battle to stay financially sound in the midst of the coronavirus financial crunch.

The player is still in negotiation with Atlético de Madrid to renew and wishes to continue at the rojiblanco, but there are important clubs in England and Italy interested in him.

Thomas Partey is the fashion player at Atlético de Madrid but the team may have to sell him in order to survive.

Despite having a contract that ends in 2023, the midfielder has a 50 million euros release clause in his contract which appeals to a lot of suitors.

According to AS, the Rojiblancos have penciled four players they will sell when all this COVID-19 crisis is over in order to survive and Thomas Partey is among them.

Atlético Madrid have no choice according to AS', the Madrid club will have to decrease their squad to cushion the effects of the financial crisis created by the coronavirus.

Thus, the Colchoneros will put 4 players on the market and not the least. Disappointing, Frenchman Thomas Lemar has hardly impressed since his arrival in Madrid.

Diego Costa, the hot Spanish striker, would also be in the stalls. This would also be the case for the right sided defender Santiago Arias.