5 hours ago

Chelsea Football Club has secured the services of their academy product, Ato Ampah, by signing him to his first professional contract.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who joined the Blues at the age of 10, will remain with the Premier League club until 2025.

He was signed as an Under-11 from grassroots football and made his debut for the Chelsea Under-18s side last year, making five appearances in total.

Ampah has been playing consistently for Chelsea's U18 side this season, displaying impressive performances, which caught the attention of the club's management.

He was born in Accra, Ghana, and is eligible to represent either England or Ghana.

Chelsea's commitment to promoting youth players is evident in the signing of Ampah, following the footsteps of their previous academy graduates such as Mason Mount, Reece James, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Ampah has played in a total of five games since his U18 debut for the Blues last year, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 13 league games this season.