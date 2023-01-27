1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by the leadership of the minority caucus in Parliament, says it will on February 7, 2023, embark on a public hearing followed by a roadshow to sensitise Ghanaians on the government’s expenditure on COVID-19 and the current economic crisis.

According to the party, it will engage both the finance and health committees on the public hearing to explain the implications of the COVID-19 expenditure.

The move comes on the back of some infractions cited in the Auditor General’s report on the government’s COVID-19 expenditure.

This was disclosed by the newly appointed minority leader in Parliament, Dr. Ato Forson, when he addressed the press on January 26, 2023.

“We wish to assure the people of Ghana that as part of our engagements with the finance and health committees, we have agreed to do a public hearing on the audit of the COVID-19 expenditure beginning on the 7th of February 2023.”

“At that point, we will pay due diligence to the duties given to us as the people of Ghana. Finally, we will also embark on a roadshow, where we will galvanise the people of Ghana, and educate them on the meaning of what this economic crisis is going to take us through,” Ato Forson noted.

The Auditor General’s report stated that over GH¢21 billion was mobilized for the fight against COVID-19 but only GH¢5.5 billion was used on health.

The balance was however utilized on budget line items such as government programmes on Free SHS and LEAP, among others.

In addition, some of the funds were spent on unapproved expenditure or purchases that are yet to be delivered.

The report by the Auditor General thus recommended that such amounts are recovered to the state.

Source: citifmonline