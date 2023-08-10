6 hours ago

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has for the first time reacted to a viral video of him eating with the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, the minority leader refuted assertions that the viral video showed him eating a birthday lunch bought for him by Afenyo-Markin.

He explained that he [Forson], Afenyo-Markin, and other legislators were in Cape Coast for an event to mark the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Ghana's Parliamentary Democracy and they went to eat together because they were in the same hotel.

“We were in Cape Coast to visit Nana Kwasi Authur's place after which we went to rest at a hotel so that we would continue our work later. So in between, I went to meet my brother Kwamina Afenyo-Markin.

“So, we went there (the restaurant) and some people took pictures and others recorded as he (Afenyo-Markin) was talking. I even posted it and said we are celebrating our 30th anniversary of multiparty democracy.

“That doesn’t mean that there is something but I have seen that people are commenting on it as if he invited me. For records, Kwamina Afenyo-Markin was not the one who invited me,” he said in the Twi dialect.

He added that assertions that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effutu was treating him to a birthday lunch were false because his birthday was the previous day.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, assured members of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that he remains committed to holding the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government accountable.

In the said video, the deputy Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin teased that he had more physical appeal than his colleague, Ato Forson.

“I am saying to the birthday boy [reference to Ato Forson], I am more handsome than him. He should debate it,” he said to the amusement of everyone.

Dr Ato Forson on the other hand advised that, despite the political differences, they are one.

“We are brothers, regardless of the political differences”.

The deputy minority leader wished his colleague a happy birthday and they shared laughter together.

Eyewitnesses joined in to share the moment with both individuals putting their political differences aside and having a good time.

Watch the interview below:

Source: Ghanaweb