1 hour ago

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Ato Forson, is not backing down on his call for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies.

Dr. Forson earlier this week insisted that Dr. Addison must step down following the GH¢60 billion loss incurred by the apex bank in 2022.

Officials of the apex bank had blamed the loss on the cedi depreciation, Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), and COCOBOD loans, but the Minority Leader is not having any of that.

Dr. Forson also accused the Bank of Ghana of causing the depletion of the country’s external reserves by printing money in excess.

#AddisonMustGo “. urther strengthens our stance that Dr. Addison and his deputies (the Printers) should be held responsible for the mishandling of the central bank and their blatant disregard for our laws!

Ato Forson in a tweet said the justification by the BoG “f

Addressing journalists after the Mid-Year Budget Review, Ato Forson said on the watch of the current managers of the economy, Ghana’s public debt shot up from GH¢120 billion in 2016 to GHC600 billion by the end of 2022, representing an increase of about 400%.