1 hour ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has constituted a seven-member committee to investigate a leaked tape containing alleged plans by the government to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, from office in an attempt to rig the 2024 elections.

The committee is chaired by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea, and includes a technical person, Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan, who is a lawyer and a human rights expert.

Making this known in parliament in Accra on Tuesday, Bagbin said “The special committee will be chaired by

honourable Atta Akyea and with him from the majority side are Honourable Yaw Boamah and Honourable

Ophelia Mensah. And the minority side, we have the Vice Chair, Honourable James Agalga, and with him are Honourable Eric Opoku and Honourable Peter Toobu.

“The technical person is a lawyer, a human rights expert in the name of Dr Isaac Lartey Annang. He will be the serving person to anchor the investigations of the committee. The clerk will definitely be there to support the

the work of the committee.”

The committee has been tasked with investigating the authenticity of the leaked tape, as well as the allegations contained therein. The committee is also tasked with making recommendations on how to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The Speaker of Parliament urged the committee to present its report by September 10, 2023.

Source: citifmonline