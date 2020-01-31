2 hours ago

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC says the late President John Evans Atta Mills and late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, would have been alive till date if Ghanaians had elected President Akufo-Addo in 2008.

According to him, the untimely deaths of the two Statesmen could have prevented if the over 300 ambulances had been in the country.

“If President Akufo-Addo had won the 2008 elections, former President Atta Mills would still be alive. That is why I am very sad. Yesterday when I saw the ambulances I told myself, as a country, we need to credit the President for his intelligence in governing the country. We attained independence in 1957 and a Republic status in 1960. After all these years, 32 years after independence, it was 2004 that former President Kufuor established the National Ambulance service. Do you think if President Akufo Addo had continued from President Kufuor, do you think Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur would have died?”, he said in an interview with NET 2 TV.

He also commended President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his pledge to improve health care by purchasing and distributing the ambulances across the country.

“This was in fulfillment of his government’s promise to help boost emergency health delivery in Ghana.

“We were here in this country when President Mills was not well and there was no ambulance to take him to the hospital, is this not sad? We denied President Akufo-Addo on two occasions when he wanted to be President because we said he won’t be able to govern the country. Now, it is that same person who has been able to buy 307 ambulances. The Vice President of former President John Mahama, Paa Kwesi Amissah Atta, also died in the same manner. When he was sick before they could get an ambulance to him, he passed on. These ambulances could have saved these two leaders and some Ghanaians who have died such as pregnant women, accident victims who couldn’t get ambulance in time”, he stressed.

