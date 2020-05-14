1 hour ago

The suspended member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has said he is taking a bow from panel discussions on radio after “seeing” the ghost of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

According to him, the late President last Sunday appeared in his dream dressed in white apparel with black shoes to match, and asked him not to stand in the way of the NDC leaders “for them not to blame him in the future.”

“Last Sunday around 12 am, I saw my elder brother Prof. Atta Mills dressed in white apparel with black shoes. It was like I was in a trance or having a dream, Kwami,” he claimed in an interview with “Peace FM”, adding that he was asked by the former President to accompany him to the house of his (Atta) sister during which he urged him to refrain from honouring invitations to become a panellist on all radio programmes.

“As we got closer to the house, he demanded that we should return which we did eventually. Later, I realized that his pair of shoes has changed to look like military boots, with the laces loosened. I attempted to fasten the shoelaces but he declined and said to me that I was not the right person to do that for him,” he claimed.

Allotey Jacobs narrated that Prof. Atta Mills fastened the shoelaces himself as they continued to walk down the road.

Whilst on the way, the ghost of Atta Mills affirmed the caution, insisting that he should not do anything for the NDC else the party members would blame him in future. He said as a result of that, he had decided to refrain from accepting invitations to take part in radio programmes.

Last week, the NDC announced a boycott of panel discussions on Accra-based “Peace FM” as the party continues to 'fight' almost every entity ahead of this year's general election.

The party claims it is taking the action because remarks of Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a regular panellist on the station's morning show programme every Wednesday on national issues were against the NDC of which he is a guru.

“The National Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to inform all its communicators, media monitors, and officials that the party has boycotted Peace (104.3) FM's morning show (Kookrokoo) effective today, Wednesday, 6th May 2020,” the party's Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, said in a statement.

The party subsequently suspended him for what they claimed to be 'anti-party conduct.'

Shellshock Allotey

Allotey said he was yet to come to terms with what happened to him last week, noting that the action of his party got him 'shellshock' and 'thinking'.

“I have been contemplating on it with my family. People I started politics from 1975 and set up social groups with have all advised me. It is better to sacrifice one man than for a whole nation to perish. So I have decided not to come on the show. I am very sorry, Kwami. I know I will disappoint you so much and I know I will disappoint thousands of “Peace FM” listeners of Kokrokoo morning show,” he said when the station called him on phone.

Telephone Interviews

Mr. Allotey said he would henceforth accept telephone interviews on radio but would not be physically present in the studios until 2021.

“I will wait till 2021. I may be proved right or wrong, but I will tell my story after that. God is truthful. I am not coming back again. The insults rained on you on various social media platforms are enough. You are my younger brother,” he told the host, Kwami Sefa Kayi.

“I don't want to be the reason for your name-calling… As for me, I will not confront those whom the gods have possessed. I will stay back and relax; after all, 50 years in politics is enough… and I will soliloquize to determine whether to resign from politics or continue,” he concluded.

