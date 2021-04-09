3 hours ago

The Atta-Mills Institute (AMI) for Civic Education and Public Policy Advocacy, has once again been invited by ECOWAS to join a Team of Elections Observers which will be in, Benin, between 8th - 14th April, 2021, to observe the country’s Presidential elections scheduled to take place on the 11th of April, 2021.

The elections, which will elect the President of the Republic of Benin for a five-year term, have the incumbent, President Patrice Talon, seeking a second term in office.

It would be recalled that between the 14th – 20th October 2020, the AMI was in Guinea, Conakry, as part of an ECOWAS Observer Team to observe the Presidential and Provincial elections of that country.

In a statement signed by the director and chief of staff of the institute, Mr. Andy Kankam he explained that they were most grateful to all Individuals and Groups for the unrelenting support towards seeing us grow from strength to strength.

Later in 2020, the AMI was accredited as one of the 27 Local and International Observer Groups mandated to observe Ghana’s December 07, Presidential and Parliamentary elections which were deemed to have been free and fair by all the Teams.

The AMI remains humbled by the local and international recognition that God is bringing our way, and we appreciate the ECOWAS invitation.

The AMI Team is being led by, the Founder and CEO, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, and he are being accompanied by, Maxwell Okamafo Addo, a Technical Director at the AMI.

Ipso facto, the presence of Koku Anyidoho and the AMI Team in Benin, will further enhance the international image of the Institute.